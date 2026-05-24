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‘From' season 4 release schedule gets major shake up after delay

From will return to its weekly schedule, with only a few episodes left before season ends
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 24, 2026

‘From&apos; season 4 release schedule gets major shake up after delay
‘From' season 4 release schedule gets major shake up after delay

The release of From season 4 episode 6 has been delayed by one week, meaning that fans will have to wait a little longer after the intense ending of episode 5.

The new episode, titled The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, will now come out on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 9pm ET and 6pm PT.

It was first expected on May 24, but the schedule has now changed.

The delay is part of a planned mid season break.

The show been releasing episodes every week since April 19, but this short gap lines up with Memorial Day weekend in the US, when many viewers are usually away or busy.

Actor Harold Perrineau, who plays Boyd Stevens, also shared the updated date on social media, confirming the change for fans.

The show follow people trapped in a strange town where nothing is normal and danger is always present.

Boyd tries to keep everyone safe while things keep getting worse.

Episode 5 ended on a very tense note, with scary visions, new secrets about the town and a violent attack that shocked the survivors.

Episode 6 is expected to show what happens next and how the group deals with fear and confusion.

After this short break, From will return to its weekly schedule, with only a few episodes left before the season ends on June 28, 2026.

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