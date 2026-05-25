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FIFA under pressure as Iran threatens to skip US matches, moves camp to Mexico

Iran's group matches scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 25, 2026

FIFA under pressure as Iran threatens to skip US matches, moves camp to Mexico
FIFA under pressure as Iran threatens to skip US matches, moves camp to Mexico

The Iranian football team’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup still remains uncertain amid ongoing U.S.-Israel war against Iran. 

The football’s global showdown is set to begin from June 11, 2026 and it will be co-hosted by the United States (U.S.), Mexico and Canada.

Considering the geopolitical situation and ongoing war, Iran previously requested the football governing body, FIFA, to transfer their matches from the U.S. to Mexico; however, the governing body rejected the request.

Iran recently moved its World Cup training camp from the U.S. state of Arizona to the Mexican city of Tijuana to avoid visa complications.

The Mexican government has expressed readiness to welcome the team as President Sheinbaum said, “We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico.”

All the group matches of the Persian team are scheduled to take place in the United States.

However, the Islamic Republic’s soccer chief has also made it clear that Iran's national team will not play in the U.S.

It is expected that the team will commute across the border to play their matches, which are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Earlier, Paolo Zampolli, a U.S. envoy for global relations, presented the idea to replace Iran with Italy, saying, “With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”

Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi rejected the proposal, saying, “You qualify on the pitch.” 

Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti also rebuked the suggestion, describing it as “shameful.”

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