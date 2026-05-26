Finished watching ‘Off Campus’? Here’s list of booktok adaptations coming soon

After years of suffering of rom-com fans, the industry is finally leaning towards powerful romantic stories.

Building on that momentum, the season of binge-worthy movies and series adapted from all-time favourite novels has officially started with Elle Kennedy’s “Off Campus.”

Following this initial hit, here’s what is in the pipeline for 2026 and beyond.

On Prime Video

“The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazlewood, starring Lili Reinhart from “Riverdale” and Tom Bateman from “Death on the Nile”, will come to life in late 2026.

“Every Year After”, based on Carley Fortune’s “Every Summer After”, starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett, drops June 10, 2026, featuring a similar vibe to “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

In major news, Amazon MGM picked Elsi Silver’s “Rose Hill” series. Additionally, the studio is also adapting Sarah Hogle’s hit 2020 romance novel “You Deserve Each Other.” The film is currently in post-production.

“Fourth Wing” is also being adapted as a live-action television series. The project was officially announced as a full series order in May 2026 and is currently in pre-production.

On Netflix

Katherine Centre’s “The Bodyguard” is adapted into “Guarding Stars” and is set to release in the holiday-2026 season. The rom-com pairs Leighton Meester with Jared Padalecki.

Elsie Silver’s “Chestnut Spring” series is also being developed for the streamer with Shawn Levy executive producing.

Movies

The feature film adaptation of Tessa Bailey’s bestselling romance novel “It Happened One Summer” is currently in production, starring Nina Dobrev and Tyler Hoechlin.

Moreover, Emily Henry’s bestselling novel “Beach Read” is set to arrive in May 2027.