 
Geo News

Ben Shelton's sweet gesture for Trinity Rodman amid French Open leaves fans emotional

Ben Shelton shines at French Open as girlfriend Trinity Rodman cheers from afar
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 26, 2026

Ben Shelton&apos;s sweet gesture for Trinity Rodman amid French Open leaves fans emotional
Ben Shelton’s sweet gesture for Trinity Rodman amid French Open leaves fans emotional

American tennis star Ben Shelton started his 2026 French Open campaign with a dominant straight-sets victory.

Beyond his performance, what drew more attention was his girlfriend, US women’s soccer icon Trinity Rodman, who showed her support across the Atlantic.

Shelton, seeded fifth, breezed by Spain’s Daniel Merida Aguilar, defeating him 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on the Suzanne Lenglen court. He did not give up any break points and served well in all 14 games.

As his compatriot, Taylor Fritz, had been knocked out of the tournament, Shelton is now the lone hope of the country in Roland-Garros. It has been 34 years since an American male won the singles crown in Paris.

Days before the tournament started, Shelton posted an emotional birthday tribute to Rodman, who turned 24 on May 20.

The posts included a couple's random sweet moments. Shelton wrote: “24, happy birthday, beautiful.”

The couple started dating in March 2025 and hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in mid-March 2025.

Trinity Rodman is the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and is one of the biggest players in women’s soccer.

She plays for the Washington Spirit and the US women’s national soccer team, contributing to the achievement of gold by America during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite being 18 years old, she became the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL Draft. Her signing contract was reportedly valued in excess of $1 million per year, thus making her the most highly paid women’s soccer player ever.

2026 NCAA baseball tournament: Bracket set, regionals begin May 29
2026 NCAA baseball tournament: Bracket set, regionals begin May 29
Restaurants open on Memorial Day: Full list of chains operating nationwide
Restaurants open on Memorial Day: Full list of chains operating nationwide
What is Tower of Babel? Pope Leo warns AI could repeat ancient curse of confusion
What is Tower of Babel? Pope Leo warns AI could repeat ancient curse of confusion
Final Social Security payment to arrive May 27: See who's eligible
Final Social Security payment to arrive May 27: See who's eligible
Anthropic co-founder calls for ‘religious' oversight of AI: Inside Vatican's unusual alliance with tech giant
Anthropic co-founder calls for ‘religious' oversight of AI: Inside Vatican's unusual alliance with tech giant
Frances Tiafoe speaks out: Is American men's tennis in trouble as French Open begins? video
Frances Tiafoe speaks out: Is American men's tennis in trouble as French Open begins?
Tokyo mall chaos: Everything to know about mysterious substance that injured 20
Tokyo mall chaos: Everything to know about mysterious substance that injured 20
Is Trump legally allowed to create state-by-state citizenship lists?
Is Trump legally allowed to create state-by-state citizenship lists?