Keke Palmer and Sean Evans 'spice things up' after crush admission

Sean Evans is set to appear on the 'Keke Palmer Podcast'

Keke Palmer is turning the tables on Sean Evans after his viral crush confession.

A year after the Hot Ones host admitted he had feelings for Palmer, Evans is now stepping into her world as a guest on The Keke Palmer podcast on Tuesday, May 26. And judging by the teaser clip, the pair are fully leaning into the chemistry fans have been obsessing over for years.

The promo begins with Palmer lounging on her podcast sofa saying, “Ugh, I’m thirsty.” But instead of reaching for water, she grabs a bottle of Hot Ones sauce. Right on cue, Careless Whisper starts playing as another hand reaches for the bottle at the same time, and they make contact.

That hand, of course, belongs to Evans.

He then reacts by tucking his non-existent hair behind his ear, sending the flirtatious energy in the room through the roof.

“Are you ready to spice things up?” read the video’s caption.

Palmer and Evans first crossed paths in 2017 during her original Hot Ones appearance before reuniting again in 2021. But things really took off in 2023 when Evans admitted during an appearance on Chicken Shop Date that he “had a crush” on Palmer and called her a “very charming” woman.

Palmer later admitted she loved hearing about it. “Not to say that I was surprised or I wasn’t surprised. But when I heard it and people were sending it to me, I was like, ‘I know the vibes were vibing,’” she told People magazine in 2024.

Now, fans are finally getting a role reversal as Palmer takes over interviewer duties and keeps the long-running flirtation alive.