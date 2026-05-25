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Prince Harry major regret before marrying Meghan revealed

Prince Harry's embarrassing comment resurfaced which forced Palace to issue statement
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 25, 2026

Prince Harry major regret before marrying Meghan revealed
Prince Harry major regret before marrying Meghan revealed 

Prince Harry's embarrassing life moment returned to the limelight, which forced King Charles' team to issue a statement.

Before marrying Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex made a 'racist' comment about his fellow soldier.

Now, speaking of the incident, Tom Quinn said in a new Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry in Therapy, that Harry would be "horrified" about his past self.

As per Daily Mail, the royal expert said, "He's completely shifted now. He wouldn't dream of using a racial slur."

He added, "I'm pretty certain he's embarrassed about his pre-Meghan life. I think Harry would be horrified now if he looked back at times when he was completely a part of the sort of laddish army, old Etonian world."

In 2009, Harry expressed his deep regret of using a racial slur for his colleague, Ahmed Raza Khan, during his time in the army.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, the former working royal revealed that as a child, he "heard many people use the word", and no one got upset.

"And I didn't know anything about unconscious biases either. I was twenty-one years old, I had grown isolated from the real world and wrapped in privilege, and I believed that word was the same as 'Yankee.' Harmless," Harry shared.

It is important to note that King Charles' office issued a statement, apologising to those who were hurt by Harry's comment at the time. 

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