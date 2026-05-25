Prince Harry major regret before marrying Meghan revealed

Prince Harry's embarrassing life moment returned to the limelight, which forced King Charles' team to issue a statement.

Before marrying Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex made a 'racist' comment about his fellow soldier.

Now, speaking of the incident, Tom Quinn said in a new Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry in Therapy, that Harry would be "horrified" about his past self.

As per Daily Mail, the royal expert said, "He's completely shifted now. He wouldn't dream of using a racial slur."

He added, "I'm pretty certain he's embarrassed about his pre-Meghan life. I think Harry would be horrified now if he looked back at times when he was completely a part of the sort of laddish army, old Etonian world."

In 2009, Harry expressed his deep regret of using a racial slur for his colleague, Ahmed Raza Khan, during his time in the army.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, the former working royal revealed that as a child, he "heard many people use the word", and no one got upset.

"And I didn't know anything about unconscious biases either. I was twenty-one years old, I had grown isolated from the real world and wrapped in privilege, and I believed that word was the same as 'Yankee.' Harmless," Harry shared.

It is important to note that King Charles' office issued a statement, apologising to those who were hurt by Harry's comment at the time.