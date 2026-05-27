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Sarah Ferguson's hopes for big pay cheque crushed as daughters stir chaos

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie come in line of fire of Sarah Ferguson's major blunder
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 27, 2026

Sarah Ferguson&apos;s hopes for big pay cheque crushed as daughters stir chaos

Sarah Ferguson, who is reportedly going through a major financial crisis following her exile from the royal family, appears to be running out of options for an income.

The mum of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has been looking at lucrative deals for tell-all books and TV show to secure her future after she lost opportunities as a children’s book author owing to the Epstein scandal, according to sources.

Fergie had been eyeing to somehow secure a TV deal but her past mistakes continue to cast a dark shadow on her chances. Rob Shuter’s sources revealed that Fergie caused a scene, involving her two daughters, which NBC executives never forgot.

He explained that just like Ellen DeGeneres was getting popular for her daytime talk show, producers were looking at a UK version with Fergie, considering her status as a royal and personality.

The execs had particularly travelled to the UK to finalise the deal but Fergie did something that left them shocked. Insiders shared that she “suddenly announced she needed to go to London for a few days,” and left her two young daughters alone with them.

The former Duchess vanished for two straight days and the execs were unexpectedly babysitting Beatrice and Eugenie.

“These folks flew overseas to negotiate a television deal,” the source said. “Instead, they found themselves acting like royal babysitters. Nobody could believe it.”

Fergie acted like nothing had happened.

“There was no apology, no explanation — that was classic Fergie chaos,” the insider noted.

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