 
Geo News

Beatrice shocked by Mike Tindall's unexpected gesture at royal event

One photo of Beatrice and Mike Tindall says It all about their bond
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 27, 2026

Beatrice shocked by Mike Tindall&apos;s unexpected gesture at royal event
Beatrice shocked by Mike Tindall's unexpected gesture at royal event

Mike, Zara Tindall's husband and Princess Anne's son-in-law, showed his incredible bond with the royal cousins during fun-filled moments at Royal Ascot.

The former rugby star misses no opportunity to strengthen his bonding with his married family whenever he joins them at royal events.

Undoubtedly, Royal Ascot always delights fans with wonderful photos of the royal family dressed to the nines for the annual occasion.

However, one picture from 2019 event attracted massive attention from fans as Mike Tindall is seen kissing Princess Beatrice on her cheek.

The snap shows Andrew and Sarah Frguson's eldest daughter in shock while experiencing unexpected move from the athelete.

Beatrice shocked by Mike Tindalls unexpected gesture at royal event

A second photo from the same year saw Zara's hubby cuddle Princess Eugenie who dazzled in a blue dress and yellow fascinator.

Mike and Zara are huge fans of the Royal Ascot, with Zara being an avid equestrian herself.

Beatrice shocked by Mike Tindalls unexpected gesture at royal event

Mike married the lat Queen’s eldest granddaughter Zara in 2011. The couple share two daughters together – Mia, five and Lena, one.

The couple are known to break the mould when it comes to ‘behaving like a royal.’

They two are known for their sense of humour, and tend to have the Queen’s blessings on the casual nature of their event attendance.

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable race meeting, attracting many of the world’s finest racehorses to compete for millions of pounds in prize money.

Mike Tindall pulls back curtain on Royal Ascot: 'Nightmare' behind glamour
Mike Tindall pulls back curtain on Royal Ascot: 'Nightmare' behind glamour
Prince William, Princess Kate ‘AI photo' sparks panic, royal aide clears air video
Prince William, Princess Kate ‘AI photo' sparks panic, royal aide clears air
Princess Anne faces dilemma about royal tradition ahead of son's wedding video
Princess Anne faces dilemma about royal tradition ahead of son's wedding
Princess Kate's decision set to mark major win for UK: ‘incredibly huge' video
Princess Kate's decision set to mark major win for UK: ‘incredibly huge'
Buckingham Palace issues statement as King returns from cancer hospital
Buckingham Palace issues statement as King returns from cancer hospital
Meghan Markle turns to unlikely royal as hopes for royal reunion dulls
Meghan Markle turns to unlikely royal as hopes for royal reunion dulls
King Charles reacts to cancer patient death
King Charles reacts to cancer patient death
King Charles is on a mission to save 'tiny red heroes'
King Charles is on a mission to save 'tiny red heroes'