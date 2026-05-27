Beatrice shocked by Mike Tindall's unexpected gesture at royal event

Mike, Zara Tindall's husband and Princess Anne's son-in-law, showed his incredible bond with the royal cousins during fun-filled moments at Royal Ascot.

The former rugby star misses no opportunity to strengthen his bonding with his married family whenever he joins them at royal events.

Undoubtedly, Royal Ascot always delights fans with wonderful photos of the royal family dressed to the nines for the annual occasion.

However, one picture from 2019 event attracted massive attention from fans as Mike Tindall is seen kissing Princess Beatrice on her cheek.

The snap shows Andrew and Sarah Frguson's eldest daughter in shock while experiencing unexpected move from the athelete.

A second photo from the same year saw Zara's hubby cuddle Princess Eugenie who dazzled in a blue dress and yellow fascinator.

Mike and Zara are huge fans of the Royal Ascot, with Zara being an avid equestrian herself.

Mike married the lat Queen’s eldest granddaughter Zara in 2011. The couple share two daughters together – Mia, five and Lena, one.

The couple are known to break the mould when it comes to ‘behaving like a royal.’

They two are known for their sense of humour, and tend to have the Queen’s blessings on the casual nature of their event attendance.

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable race meeting, attracting many of the world’s finest racehorses to compete for millions of pounds in prize money.