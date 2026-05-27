Princess of Wales predicted fashion’s biggest romantic trend

The Princess of Wales reminds royal watchers that she can do full-on glamour too.

One standout example is the shimmering green Missoni midi dress she wore during a visit to Belfast’s Empire Music Hall back in 2019.

At the time, Kate stepped out in the glittering number for an evening engagement.

The now-iconic dress featured a flattering wrap-style bodice with elegant long sleeves, cinched cuffs and a flowing pleated skirt that moved beautifully as she walked.

While most of us would happily pair a dress like this with strappy sandals on holiday, Kate gave the look a royal-ready twist with classic nude heels and a matching Mulberry clutch.

And according to luxury stylist Oriona Robb, the Princess may have been years ahead of the curve.

“Kate’s glittering midi dress feels like exactly the sort of fashion revival we’re about to see more of,” the fashion expert explained.

Instead of flashy sequins or over the top embellishment, the dress relied on subtle shimmer, fluid pleating and timeless tailoring.

Robb added that the metallic finish “catches the light subtly” while the silhouette remains “polished, feminine, and quietly impactful” - perhaps explaining why the look still feels so modern seven years later.