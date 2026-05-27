Royal family faces alarming situation as younger Britons express anger

The royal familly faces alarming situation ahead amid Andrew's scandal, Harry's feud and King Charles' health concerns.

Britons are devided over supporting the monarchy amid daunting crisis within the family and the release of Epstein files.

A recent polling suggests support for the Firm remains relatively strong, but result continues to point to a generational divide in attitudes towards the Royal Family.

YouGov polling found that 62 per cent of Britons believe Britain should continue to have a monarchy. However, younger adults are less supportive than older generations.

King Charles and the future monarch, Prince William need to take drastic steps to win over the younger people after receiving a heartbreaking update on their popularity among the new generation.

The surveys reveals that many 18- to 24-year-olds are split between retaining the monarchy and preferring an elected head of state.

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, only 30 per cent say the monarchy is “good for Britain”, but among over-65s, that rises to 77 per cent.

Uust 41 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds say they want Britain to remain a monarchy, compared with 42 per cent who favour a republic.

The findings come as the heir to the British throne attempts to reshape perceptions of the monarchy through a greater emphasis on social impact projects connected to the Duchy of Cornwall.

Speaking to The Sunday Times this weekend, William said he wanted the Duchy to become “a force for good” and acknowledged that the estate was “learning as we go”.

He added that the Duchy needed to remain “open to change where it is needed”.