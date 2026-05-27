 
Geo News

Royal family faces alarming situation as younger Britons express anger

Britons are devided over supporting the monarchy amid scandals and family turmoil
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 27, 2026

Royal family faces alarming situation as younger Britons express anger
Royal family faces alarming situation as younger Britons express anger

The royal familly faces alarming situation ahead amid Andrew's scandal, Harry's feud and King Charles' health concerns.

Britons are devided over supporting the monarchy amid daunting crisis within the family and the release of Epstein files.

A recent polling suggests support for the Firm remains relatively strong, but result continues to point to a generational divide in attitudes towards the Royal Family.

YouGov polling found that 62 per cent of Britons believe Britain should continue to have a monarchy. However, younger adults are less supportive than older generations.

King Charles and the future monarch, Prince William need to take drastic steps to win over the younger people after receiving a heartbreaking update on their popularity among the new generation.

The surveys reveals that many 18- to 24-year-olds are split between retaining the monarchy and preferring an elected head of state.

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, only 30 per cent say the monarchy is “good for Britain”, but among over-65s, that rises to 77 per cent.

Uust 41 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds say they want Britain to remain a monarchy, compared with 42 per cent who favour a republic.

The findings come as the heir to the British throne attempts to reshape perceptions of the monarchy through a greater emphasis on social impact projects connected to the Duchy of Cornwall.

Speaking to The Sunday Times this weekend, William said he wanted the Duchy to become “a force for good” and acknowledged that the estate was “learning as we go”.

He added that the Duchy needed to remain “open to change where it is needed”.

Beatrice shocked by Mike Tindall's unexpected gesture at royal event
Beatrice shocked by Mike Tindall's unexpected gesture at royal event
Prince William calls surprise meeting as he puts monarchy plans on pause
Prince William calls surprise meeting as he puts monarchy plans on pause
King Charles receives disturbing update on royal staff amid Andrew probe
King Charles receives disturbing update on royal staff amid Andrew probe
Mike Tindall pulls back curtain on Royal Ascot: 'Nightmare' behind glamour
Mike Tindall pulls back curtain on Royal Ascot: 'Nightmare' behind glamour
Prince William, Princess Kate ‘AI photo' sparks panic, royal aide clears air video
Prince William, Princess Kate ‘AI photo' sparks panic, royal aide clears air
Princess Anne faces dilemma about royal tradition ahead of son's wedding video
Princess Anne faces dilemma about royal tradition ahead of son's wedding
Princess Kate's decision set to mark major win for UK: ‘incredibly huge' video
Princess Kate's decision set to mark major win for UK: ‘incredibly huge'
Buckingham Palace issues statement as King returns from cancer hospital
Buckingham Palace issues statement as King returns from cancer hospital