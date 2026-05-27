Prince Harry warns Meghan Markle against risky UK plan: ‘foolish'

Meghan Markle has reportedly been trying to sway the royal favour for Prince Harry with different approach after the Prince and Princess of Wales refuse to budge from their stance.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been eager to reconcile with his father, has also been making attempts to extend an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince William, but has only received a cold shoulder in response.

Hence, Meghan is now placing her bets on another royal, but Harry is not keen on the idea. According to royal sources, the Duchess of Sussex is planning to collaborate on issues that they are both passionate about such as supporting women affected by violence.

They could “bond” on their common interests without having to grovel and maintain a civil relationship, especially knowing Camilla’s influence on the King is stronger than William and Kate.

Although, Harry thinks it’s a “foolish” attempt to trust his stepmother, whom he has referred to as a ‘villain’ in his memoir, Spare.

Harry is warning his wife to “do not trust Camilla” as he has not forgotten what she did to rehabilitate her own image.

Meghan, on the other hand, knows she cannot fully trust the Queen Consort but she is “only doing this in an effort to make things less awkward”.

“Harry says Camilla is too poisonous for any sort of bridge to be built, but Meghan isn’t letting that stop her, she wants to forge ahead with this plan, and says if she’s met with resistance, or even worse vitriol, she’ll just drop it,” an insider told Heat magazine.

In the meantime, Meghan believes she has to try and take an action otherwise as Harry is set to return to UK in the summer.