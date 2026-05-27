Crown Prince reveals he is 'worried' as Princess's condition deteriorates

Prince reveals he is 'worried' as Princess’s condition deteriorates

Crown Prince Haakon has spoken about the health of his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, revealing that her condition has worsened and describing her as “seriously ill” in emotional remarks following the Abel Prize ceremony in Oslo on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old heir to the Norwegian throne said the situation has become increasingly difficult in recent months, adding that he is “worried” about her health.

“I think she has gotten a bit worse lately,” Haakon told journalists. “So I am worried about her health.”

The Crown Princess, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, now relies on supplemental oxygen in her daily life - something the Crown Prince said provides some relief, though only to a limited degree.

“She uses oxygen in her everyday life, and that helps a bit,” he explained, noting that while the past six months have had some relatively stable periods, the overall trajectory of the illness has been challenging.

The Palace confirmed last autumn that her condition had deteriorated further, and she has since been placed on a waiting list for a lung transplant.

However, the timing remains uncertain and depends entirely on medical assessments.

“It’s up to the doctors,” Haakon said. “They decide when it should happen, when it’s right. But I think she’s gotten a lot worse lately, unfortunately.”

Medical experts, including Professor Martin Holm of Rikshospitalet University Hospital, have previously indicated that a transplant is becoming increasingly necessary, with preparations already underway for when the time comes.