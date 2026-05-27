Queen undergoes surgery after fall: Senior royal shares update

A senior royal has finally broken her silence after her mother-in-law was rushed to hospital over growing health concerns.

Queen Mary has shared an update on Queen Margrethe's health as she remains in hospital following a blood clot.

The 54-year-old royal was quizzed over the health of Queen Margrethe as she graced the annual Royal Run in Copenhagen.

Mary responded: "I heard she had a surgery for a procedure after a previous fall."

The Queen revealed to Danish TV channel TV2: "Everything went well and as planned. She is in the best hands."

The 86-year-old was hospitalised for a second time following the discovery of a blood clot.

On May 14, Mary was admitted to Rigshospitalet after suffering from angina and underwent an angioplasty in a coronary artery.

She was discharged six days later. Now, less than a week after that discharge, she has been readmitted following the discovery of a large blood clot in her hip, the result of a fall she suffered in September 2024.

Mary later added: "Of course it puts a damper on the day, but she won’t like me saying this."

Her husband, King Frederik, 57, also spoke on the day to explain that he had plans to visit his mother in hospital on Tuesday.

The Royal House, headed by King Frederik X, has informed the media that the Queen "has been admitted to Rigshospitalet and is receiving treatment after a CT scan revealed a large blood clot in her hip area as a result of a previous fall."

Then royals emphasised that Margrethe "is doing well under the circumstances," although "she is expected to remain hospitalised for several days."