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Mike Tindall reveals sweaty event that turns into ‘nightmare' during heatwaves

Mike Tindall shares why Royal Ascot’s historic carriage procession feels ‘quite special’
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 27, 2026

Mike Tindall reveals sweaty event that turns into ‘nightmare&apos; during heatwaves
Mike Tindall reveals sweaty event that turns into ‘nightmare’ during heatwaves

Mike Tindall has lifted the lid on one royal tradition he says turns into a complete “nightmare” when the summer heat kicks in and it involves a lot more sweat than sparkle.

Appearing on the Luxury Dispatch podcast with Tom Chamberlin, the former England rugby star admitted that attending Royal Ascot during a heatwave can be seriously uncomfortable thanks to the event’s famously strict dress code.

Mike, who is married to Zara Tindall, joked that the combination of soaring June temperatures and formal attire leaves him drenched.

“It’s a bit of a nightmare, the sweat is,” he confessed, revealing that he avoids taking off his top hat because “a pool of water” would pour out of it.

Despite the less than glamorous side of the royal racing spectacle, he admitted there’s still something undeniably special about taking part in Ascot’s iconic royal carriage procession.

Describing the experience, the 47-year-old said the royal party travels in “very old, very historical” cars before making their grand entrance. 

Along the route, crowds of schoolchildren line the streets waving Union flags, something Mike said always gives him a sense of pride.

“You’re thinking, that’s great,” he shared.

The procession eventually arrives at the racecourse, where the carriages roll into the stadium as the national anthem plays that Zara's husband described as “quite special.”

Mike and Zara have become firm favourites at Royal Ascot over the years, regularly stealing the spotlight with their chemistry.

The couple first attended the event together in 2007, several years before tying the knot in 2011.

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