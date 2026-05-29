‘The Pitt' star Sepideh Moafi breaks silence on alleged feud with Noah Wyle

Sepideh Moafi, the actress who is best known for her role in The Pitt, has denied all rumours that she has any off screen feud with co star Noah Wyle.



The speculation started after viewers saw their characters often arguing in Season 2 of the HBO Max medical drama.

Because of these on screen clashes, some fans assumed that there might be real tension between the actors in real life.

In an interview with Variety, Sepideh made it clear this is not true.

She said she and Noah are good colleagues and have a strong working relationship.

However, the 40-year-old star explained that they are comfortable with each other and work well together on set.

The Black Bird actress also shared that even during serious and emotional scenes, the atmosphere between takes is actually light.

The cast often talks, laughs and supports each other while filming.

Sepideh said the story of the show is only for the screen and has nothing to do with personal feelings or real conflicts.

The star went on joking that she does not control the writing, so she cannot create or influence any drama.

She confirmed she is likely to return for Season 3, but her role details are still not final.

Sepideh Moaf also warned that online fan rumours can spread quickly and become misleading if people are not careful.