Nicolas Cage makes shocking confession about Johnny Depp's early acting start

Nicolas Cage has shared that he helped Johnny Depp get started in acting after encouraging him to give it a try back in the 1980s.

In a recent interview, Cage said he and Depp first met in Los Angeles and became friends quite quickly.

At that time, Depp was mainly focused on music and was trying to make money through small jobs while figuring out his future.

Cage explained that Depp did not believe he could act.

One day while they were casually hanging out, Cage told him to stop doubting himself and just try acting instead of overthinking it.



He then helped the Minamata actor meet his agent, which led to an audition for the 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Depp got the role of Glen Lantz, which became his first big screen appearance.

That role helped him get noticed in Hollywood and later opened more doors, including his rise in shows like 21 Jump Street.

Depp originally gone to Los Angeles to focus on music and only saw acting as a way to earn a living at first.

Both actors went on to become major Hollywood names and have remained friends over the years.