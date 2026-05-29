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‘Love Island USA' Season 8: Cast reveals bold mix of athletes, cops and influencers

‘Love Island USA’ season 8 shakes things up with unexpected new islanders
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 29, 2026


Love Island USA is returning for Season 8 with a fresh group of contestants and 12 new arrivals set to enter the villa.

The new season will feature Zach Georgiou, who is the brother of Season 7 islander Charlie Georgiou.

Another standout name is Beatriz Hatz, a bronze medal winning Paralympic athlete from San Diego who competes in sprinting and long jump.

The show begins on June 2, with daily episodes during the first week.

After that, new episodes will air every day except Wednesdays.

Ariana Madix returns as host, while Iain Stirling is back as narrator.

Fans will once again have the power to vote through the app to decide who couples up, who stay in the villa and who gets eliminated.

The companion show Aftersun will also return on June 13, hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa.

It will include unseen moments, reactions from eliminated islanders, and introductions to new cast members before they join the main show.

The Season 8 cast includes Chandler, Annis, Moreno, Harvey, Hatz, Detloff, Vasconcelos, Reifel, Rhea, Tatum, Georgiou, and Montgomery.

Each contestant comes from a different background, including sports, law enforcement, business, and entertainment, bringing a mix of personalities to the villa as the new season kicks off.

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