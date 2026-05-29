Outrage erupts as BBC hires male writer for Sarah Everard series

The BBC is facing backlash after hiring male writer Jeff Pope to work on a new drama about the murder of Sarah Everard.

The two part series will tell the story of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped, raped and killed in 2021 by serving police officer Wayne Couzens in London.

The case shocked UK and led to major public anger and debate about women’s safety.

Now an open letter signed by around 400 female screenwriters has raised strong concern about the BBC’s decision.

The writers say that they were shocked that a man was chosen to write such a sensitive story.

However, they believe that women should have a stronger voice in telling stories that deal with violence against women.

The letter says the case is not just about one crime but also about wider problems like misogyny and trust in the system meant to protect people.

Some people, moreover, disagree with the criticism and say writing jobs should be based on talent, not gender.

Jeff Pope, who wrote other true crime dramas, has defended himself.

He says he treats real life stories with care and respect and focuses on the people affected.

The BBC says it has met with writers to hear their concerns and says it is still committed to supporting more women writers in the industry.