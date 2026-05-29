Jake Bongiovi faces accusations after Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS habit

Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, is facing a wave of online criticism after wife Millie Bobby Brown revealed his unusual travel routine in a resurfaced interview.

The Enola Holmes star married Bongiovi in May 2024, and the couple adopted a baby girl later that year.

But in an August 2025 interview for Crocs which is now circulating widely on social media, Brown admitted her biggest travel pet peeve is her husband’s refusal to pack clothes.

“My husband, he doesn’t pack any clothes, just ever,” Brown said.

“So we’ll leave, and I’ll have a big suitcase, and he has nothing with him. Just his phone, never really a charger. Usually, he just steals mine and then takes his computer. Then he goes, ‘Mill, I don’t have any clothes.’”

Brown explained that Bongiovi uses the habit as an excuse to shop at their destination, “He likes to not pack, to then go to a place to go shop for the trip that he didn’t pack for.”

The clip, which has amassed more than 6 million views on X (Twitter), sparked backlash.

One user wrote, “Millie B. Brown shouldn’t be mothering her husband,” while another added, “She’s worked since she was an actual child for everything she has and he was just birthed into it with no worries in life.”

Others branded him “entitled” and a “manchild.”

Not everyone agreed.

Some defended Bongiovi, arguing his habit reflects a love of shopping rather than immaturity.

“He’s not a manchild, the dude just has a shopping addiction,” one netizen wrote.