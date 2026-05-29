Taylor Swift's last name sparks debate after Travis Kelce hints at change

Taylor Swift after tying the knot with her fiance Travis Kelce will change her surname or not, this question is making rounds as the wedding is approaching.

The discussion intensified this week after Kelce liked an Instagram post from the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, where hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan joked about whether Swift would adopt Kelce’s surname.

The clip, which referenced the couple’s recent outing to the Knicks–Cavaliers game, quickly went viral.

“Cleveland’s gotta be dead if you can’t win when Travis Kelce is chugging a beer and Taylor Swift is there… Or, ‘Travis Kelce and his fiancée,’” Compton quipped, imitating the announcer.

The conversation then turned to surnames. “She’s way more globally famous than Travis Kelce,” one guest said. “If anything Travis would have to change it.”

Lewan agreed, “Higher odds of that happening.”

Compton added, “Travis Swift kind of goes.”

The group even floated hyphenated options, settling on “Swift Kelce” as the most likely winner.

“Travis Swift Kelce, that kinda hits dude,” Lewan said.

As the playful debate delighted Swifties and Kelce’s fans, they will have to wait until the July 3 wedding to see if the pop superstar makes any official surname move, or if Kelce ends up adopting hers.