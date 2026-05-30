Scooter Braun breaks silence over girlfriend Sydney Sweeney's steamy scenes

Scooter Braun has broken his silence on watching girlfriend Sydney Sweeney's provocative scenes in Euphoria, and made clear he has absolutely no issue with any of it.

The 44-year-old music executive appeared on Thursday's episode of Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and The Free Press, where he confirmed he has been following the final season of the HBO drama and offered a characteristically diplomatic assessment of Sweeney's performance.

Without naming her directly, he said: "I'm biased, I like it. I think there's been an incredible performance by a certain actress."

Viewers of the Sam Levinson-created series have watched Sweeney, 28, push boundaries in season three as Cassie Howard, now an adult content creator.

A recent episode featured the character almost completely exposed and wrestling with a yellow python, the kind of scene that might give some partners pause.

Not Braun.

A source previously told Page Six that he "has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress," adding that he fully understands it is part of her job and respects her dedication to her craft.

The couple were first linked in June 2025 after being spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice.

Sources close to the pair have described the relationship as "very secure," with a strong level of trust on both sides.

"Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on," one insider told Page Six earlier this month.