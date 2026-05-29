Tom Holland hints at future Spider-Man exit: 'Swinging off into the sunset'

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will hit theatres on July 31, 2026

Tom Holland is prepared to pass on the web shooters to the next generation of Spider-Man.

In a May 28th interview with Empire ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland revealed that he would one day be happy “swinging off into the sunset” while helping launch a new era for the franchise.

“For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” he said. “Whatever that looks like, I don't know."

Holland added, “But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset," referring to Robert Downey Jr.’s mentorship role as Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The 29-year-old actor is the third actor to portray Peter Parker on the big screen following Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom famously returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland first debuted as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016 before leading three solo Spider-Man films. But with a fourth movie now on the way, the Uncharted star admitted he has started imagining what comes next for the superhero universe beyond his own version of the character.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after the emotional events of No Way Home, where Peter Parker was erased from the memories of everyone he loves. In his Empire interview, Holland revealed he was “welcomed into the writers’ room” for the first time, where he pitched the film’s ‘Spider-Puberty’ idea.

The highly anticipated Marvel film hits theatres on July 31.