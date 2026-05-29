Suki Waterhouse teases Robert Pattinson song on new album 'Loveland'

Robert Pattinson serves as the major muse for Suki Waterhouse's upcoming record

Suki Waterhouse's new album, Loveland, is mostly a reflection on her loving relationship with Robert Pattinson and while all songs feature specific feelings about the actor, one of them is what she considers the "heart" of the album.

The 34-year-old British musician revealed that the closing track of the album, Weirdo, is a tender meditation on missing the Batman star, 40, when he is away from work.

Waterhouse shared that the lyrics directly refer to Pattinson, with lines like “You’re on set / Is that ancient Rome?” and “Dreams come true / But they take me far away from you.”

Speaking about the song the Tiny Raisin hitmaker noted, “It’s acknowledging that these big life moments are happening, and it’s this whirlwind that we’re on," in conversation with Variety.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress continued, "But at the same time being like, ‘I haven’t brushed my teeth next to you for a long time,' It isn’t about going, ‘This is horrible and the worst thing ever.’ It’s actually just being quite settled, and the strength of knowing that these things won’t be happening to us forever."

The Twilight actor and Waterhouse have been together since 2018, keeping their relationship private between themselves.

However, they often share tidbits about the life they have built together, including their 2-year-old daughter whom both the parents dote on.