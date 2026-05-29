Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi romance feels 'meant to be' for key reason

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have found stars to be aligned for them as they fit perfectly into each other’s lives naturally.

The 30-year-old supermodel and the actor, 28, have been friends for a long time and knew each other’s friends before they began dating in the beginning of this year and since then Kendall has integrated the Euphoria alum into her close-knit group of pals.

Speaking of the special bond they share, an insider noted, “One of the biggest things for Kendall when she dates someone is how they fit in with the people closest to her because her friends and inner circle really mean everything to her,” as per Page Six.

As seen in recent outings, Kendall has been brining Jacob “around a lot more with her close friends, Kylie [Jenner], the people she spends the most time with and everyone genuinely likes him.”

The couple were seen on a triple date with Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, and Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently.

“They’ve all hung out a bunch of times and everybody gets along really well so it’s made them even closer,” the source added.

The Frankenstein star is “super easy going and down to earth, he goes with the flow and pretty much gets along with everybody so it’s never felt forced or awkward at all,” they noted.

Although the pair who have been dating each other for a few months now are “not rushing to label anything or call each other boyfriend/girlfriend yet, but neither of them are seeing anybody else but it definitely seems like it’s heading in that direction.”

The insider said, “They’ve known each other forever and run in the same circles,” adding their dynamic has “shifted” as “They’ve actually been spending time together for a couple months now, just keeping it quiet. They’ve just been hanging out more and seeing where it goes.”

As to why they haven’t put labels on the relationship yet, they said, “Kendall’s really private so she’s taking it slow. She’s not the type to jump into something, especially with someone she’s been friends with.”