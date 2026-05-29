Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's famous guests revealed: Who confirmed invites?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have personally made calls to their friends and family to invite them to their much-awaited wedding ceremony which has been a top secret.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have kept the details close to their hearts while they used decoy dates and rumours to divert the attention from the actual event.

However, now with the wedding nearing close, some friends of the Opalite hitmaker have spilled if they have been invited to their big day.

An insider close to Zoe Kravitz revealed that the actress is “absolutely coming” to her friend’s wedding, although the awkward situation with Harry Styles, who is Kravitz’s fiancé and Swift’s ex would likely be avoided as the One Direction alum is away for tour.

Ed Sheeran, the Eras Tour performer’s longtime friend would also be attending with his wife Cherry Seaborn. Swift in fact, is inspired by the couple to keep her big day a complete secret, as a source told Page Six.

The Haim sisters have also reportedly received their invites and will be celebrating their “honorory” sister’s wedding.

In a new interview, Suki Waterhouse also confirmed her attendance with Robert Pattinson, who she is rumoured to have already married in secret.

Last but not the least, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez would be joining Swift on her big day as her bridesmaids.