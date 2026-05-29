Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt bonded through brutal ‘Edge of Tomorrow' shoot

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt shared a painful but memorable bonding moment while filming Edge of Tomorrow in 2014

The actress recalled it on Hot Ones as she described the grueling drop ship sequence, where both she and Cruise were suspended on wires in massive armoured suits.

“My suit weighed 80 pounds and I’m in a harness being lifted up, so the entire weight of my body — and 85 pounds — is on my nether regions,” Blunt said. “I’m not feeling great about it, wondering if I’ll be able to have children one day.”

Blunt explained that Cruise’s trademark enthusiasm initially kept her from complaining.

“When you’re surrounded by Tom Cruise’s enthusiasm, it kind of bleeds in you and you feel like you can’t let him down by complaining about anything. It’s a very powerful force coming off him.”

But as the shoot dragged on, even Cruise’s optimism began to fray.

“We’re swinging there and I could see Tom, the enthusiasm was starting to unravel a little bit…he was getting a bit frustrated with how long things were taking to shoot, and yelling, ‘Please roll!’”

Sensing her moment, The Devil Wears Prada 2 star vented, “This f***ing sucks.”

Mission Impossible star’s reply was quintessentially him, “It’s a challenge.”