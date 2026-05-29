Britney Spears slams 'mean girls' for 'laughing' at her after arrest video

Spears, 44, shares hopeful message for fans

Britney Spears is hoping to evoke some sympathy.

Just days after bodycam footage of her March DUI arrest went viral, the Princess of Pop took to her Instagram to open up about the public scrutiny she’s faced throughout her career.

In one post made on May 28, Spears shared one of her infamous dancing videos with a reflective caption that read, “When I moved out of the country for a while I changed my name for some reason and the mean girls stopped laughing!!!!! Damn I miss it there.” Notably, Spears claimed back in 2024 that she moved to Mexico due to “extremely mean and cruel” treatment from the media.

In another post, the 44-year-old — who also goes by the moniker Xila Ravira River Red — shared what appears to be a childhood photo, writing, “If you’re one of those mean girls pointing and laughing and looking at your phone in the audience just look up today… River sends you guys a message!!!!!!!!”

A separate post earlier in the week showed Spears opening up about the difficulty of not being able to escape her “embarrassing” past.

“When you get that awkward, weird feeling you can actually start to feel perhaps too much chatter is going on behind your back… it actually effects people… I still send them love but most importantly… I hope they feel my smiles,” she wrote. “The media has been a bit much in my opinion and I hope they can respect my unbelievable and miraculous spiritual journey… I’m so excited to embrace my journey and hope they stop showing embarrassing things from my past…”

Spears’ posts come a week after footage was released from her arrest back in March for driving under the influence, for which she accepted a plea deal. The footage showed several bizarre moments, including failing her sobriety test and inviting the arresting officers to her home for lasagna and to use her pool.

As clips began circulating the internet, a source told US Weekly, “Britney is embarrassed by all the details and videos coming out from one of the most traumatic, regretful nights of her life. She feels it’s cruel, especially after she went to rehab and put in the work to make amends. She just wants to move on.”