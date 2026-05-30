Christine Taylor revealed how COVID affected life with Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller’s wife Christine Taylor credited the COVID 19 pandemic with rekindling her marriage to Ben Stiller, nearly a decade after the couple first split.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the McBride Rewind podcast, Taylor explained that lockdown brought the family back under one roof.

“If there’s a silver lining for us during Covid, that was the little gift,” she said. “We all kind of bubbled up together with our kids… we had nothing but time.”

Taylor and Stiller, who share daughter Ella, 24, and son Quinlin, 20, separated in 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

At the time, they issued a joint statement citing “tremendous love and respect” but acknowledged they were no longer on the same page.

On the podcast, Taylor revealed that therapy was key to their reconciliation.

“We found the way back to each other after,” she revealed that “they found the way back” to each other after devoting “‘a lot of time’ to working on our relationship with a therapist.

She noted that many couples avoid discussing therapy because it can feel like admitting failure.

Stiller later confirmed in a 2022 Esquire interview that the pair had reunited during the pandemic, calling it “unexpected” but “really wonderful for all of us.”

Since then, the couple has appeared together at major events including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2025, the Met Gala in 2026 and the French Open in 2024.

For Taylor, the pandemic pause offered clarity before which they ‘weren’t on the same page with a lot of things.’