'Toy Story' creators confirm Taylor Swift fan theories with key hint

Taylor Swift and PIXAR have now confirmed their collaboration for the Toy Story 5 movie by giving fans hints from all directions.

After the 36-year-old pop superstar covered all the major cities in "TS" billboards, the movie creators took to social media and shardd Swift-themed Easter Eggs for the movie.

PIXAR shared a video of the character Jessie dancing at the TS billboard using a lyric from the Grammy winner's Shake It Off in the caption, writing, “She's making those moves up as she goes!”

Excited Swifties flocked to the comments and wrote, "ohh they just playing in our face now we need the announcement the fandoms been losing its mind for a month im so excited."

Another added, "the clouds already? they're really going all out with the easter eggs before the announcement huh."

A third recalled a blast from the past sharing the video of "her last performance" at Travis Kelce's TEU where she performed Shake It Off live - noting how long Swift has been teasing her new move.

"It’s happening!!!," one fan exclaimed.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed PIXAR's YouTube post where they shared a number plate which read "A113" which was similar to Swift's promotional video for Eras Tour where she focused on the numbers "A13."

While an official announcement has not been made yet, Swifties are more sure than ever that the exciting news will soon follow.