Niall Horan reflects on last ‘happy’ memory with Liam Payne

Niall Horan is looking back fondly on the last memory with his former bandmate Liam Payne.

The Slow Hands hitmaker recalled meeting the late singer in Argentina just a couple of weeks before his death in October 2024.

“I’m glad of that, it means my last memory of him was happy,” he said. “It still feels surreal. On day one I was, like, ‘Nah, it didn’t happen.’ Our friendship was a bond that was there forever even if we hadn’t seen each other for a while and it’s wild that one day, like the flick of a switch, he’s gone.”

During a new interview with The Times U.K. the Irish musician shared he is in touch with Payne’s relatives.

“All our families are in touch, they shared those experiences too,” he added.

Horan continued, “When I think of Liam’s passing, there is sadness, but it also makes me laugh and smirk because of the memories we had.”

He went on to shed light on how he cope up with the grave loss of his dear friend, “I’ll go to places and think of something stupid in a hotel or something random that makes me laugh.”

For the unversed, Horan made a tribute song for Payne, End Of An Era, on his upcoming album, titled Dinner Party, set to be released on June 5.