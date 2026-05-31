Peter Andre reveals simple trick to handle parenting with multiple kids

It comes after Peter's children, Junior Andre and Princess Andre, celebrated their dad's new role in Mamma Mia!

Peter Andre has shared parenting tips that are worth reading and implementing.

The Mysterious Girl singer, who was initially married to Katie Price and has Junior, 20, and Princess, 18 with her, has been married to Emily MacDonagh for over a decade and has Millie, 12, Theo, nine and two-year-old Belle with her.

The former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star had noticed that Gogglebox legend Scarlett Moffatt, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Scott Dobinson, had spoken out about the topic of "favouritism" when the little one arrives, and explained how he and Emily had managed to get around that with their own brood.





Writing in his new! magazine column, he said: "Scarlett Moffatt is currently expecting her second child and while she is excited for her two-year-old son to have a brother, she’s determined to avoid any sort of favouritism when the new baby arrives.

"That is a very important thing. I love all my kids equally but it’s really difficult when you have to focus on a new baby.

"Emily and I approached this by taking turns - if one focused on the baby, the other would focus on the others and then we’d swap.

"We never wanted our children to feel they weren’t as important in those moments. I’ll never forget something mum said when I was a kid and we asked her to pick her favourite child.

"She said ‘Which one of my fingers would hurt the least to cut off?’ She was trying to say that the pain would be equal - and that is the same with love."

It comes after Peter's children, Junior Andre and Princess Andre, celebrated their dad's new role in Mamma Mia! The Party on Wednesday night.

The family looked dress to the nines as they put on a united display alongside Junior's girlfriend Jasmine Orr, 25, and Pete's wife Emily, 36, at the gala night of Mamma Mia! The Party at The O2 Arena.