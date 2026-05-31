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‘He Knows You're Alone' actress Caitlin O'Heaney dies at 73

Caitlin O’Heaney also worked with Katharine Hepburn on Broadway
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

‘He Knows You&apos;re Alone&apos; actress Caitlin O&apos;Heaney dies at 73
‘He Knows You’re Alone’ actress Caitlin O’Heaney dies at 73

He Knows You’re Alone star Caitlin O’Heaney has passed away at the age of 73.

The actress, who starred as the stalked bride in the cult slasher film, breathed her last on Monday, May 18.

Her friend Peter Davis told The Hollywood Reporter that she died in Westchester County in New York.

The cause of her death hasn’t been disclosed yet by the friend, who recently worked with the now late performer on the short film Faith and Forgiveness.

In addition to her onscreen credits, the actress, who played the role of a lounge singer and spy in the Donald P. Bellisario-created adventure series Tales of the Gold Monkey, also worked with Katharine Hepburn on Broadway.

She played a 1930s Hollywood actress for Woody Allen in A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982) and starred as Snow White on the first season of the 1987-88 ABC sitcom The Charmings.

The youngest of three daughters, Kathleen Helen Heaney was born on August 16, 1952, in Milwaukee and raised in the suburb of Whitefish Bay.

Her mother, Ruth, was a physical ed teacher, and her great-great-great grandfather was Jacob Best, owner of a brewery that would produce Pabst Blue Ribbon.

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