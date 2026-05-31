Mandy Moore gets candid about teenage 'questionable' secrets

Mandy Moore is taking a nostalgia trip straight back to the chaotic, marshmallow-filled set of Saved! – and apparently, things were a little looser than fans might expect.

Speaking to the Shut Up Evan podcast, the 42-year-old actress revisited filming the 2004 cult comedy and did not shy away from the messier teen energy behind the scenes.

“I do remember a little bit of underage drinking,” Mandy admitted. “As it happened, I was like, ‘Look, I didn’t go to high school.’ I was 18.”

The film – shot in Vancouver, where the legal drinking age is 19 – brought together a young cast including Jena Malone, Patrick Fugit, Eva Amurri, and Heather Matarazzo.

And yes, even Macaulay Culkin, who, according to Mandy, had a very specific contribution to set culture.

Mandy says that Macaulay Culkin introduced the cast to White Russians.

Because he was old enough to legally drink in Canada, Culkin allegedly introduced the group to White Russians – a decision Mandy still remember with enthusiasm.

“I was like, ‘Milk and alcohol? This is made for me,’” Mandy recalled. “‘I love this! This is like ice cream, this is fantastic!’”

But before anyone imagines full Hollywood chaos, Mandy quickly pulled things back to reality. The vibe, she insists, was goofier than wild.

“I distinctly remember the sweet, innocent—like, we would take giant marshmallows and throw them at people off the balcony,” she said. “We were kids! We weren’t really getting up to no good.”

So yes – a little drinking, a lot of sugar-fueled projectile marshmallows, and a cast basically living in a teenage comedy while filming one.

And in true Mandy Moore fashion, she is still open to revisiting old favourites – including The Princess Diaries 3, if the royal call ever comes in.