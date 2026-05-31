Katie Price risks losing public trust after Lee Andrews Dubai drama

PR expert Mayah Riaz has now weighed in on Katie and Lee's ongoing drama

Katie Price has been warned that exaggerating her husband Lee Andrews' missing-person case could damage her credibility and potentially affect her livelihood, a PR expert has claimed.

The former glamour model's life has long been marked by high-profile divorces, bankruptcy court appearances, and a string of cosmetic procedures.

However, her latest two-week long saga involving husband Lee Andrews has left fans deeply baffled.

After dropping off the radar in Dubai, Katie claimed Lee, 43, had been "kidnapped."

However, the truth quickly emerged: he was simply being held in a local jail over a routine, private civil matter.

PR expert Mayah Riaz has now weighed in on Katie and Lee's ongoing drama.

She told the Daily Mirror: "This one is definitely one where credibility becomes the bigger story rather than the original claims themselves. Katie has built a career on living publicly and dramatically, so we have almost been conditioned to expect high emotion and sensational headlines around her personal life.

"But there does come a point where repeated exaggerations can start to erode trust, even amongst her loyal fans

"However, there’s also no denying that dramatic narratives keep Katie firmly in the media conversation, and she understands better than most how headlines drive attention.

Mayah, added: "It could damage not only her reputation but also her ability to be taken seriously in future interviews or projects.

"Katie has always survived controversy because she is seen as chaotic but authentic. The real risk for her now is if people stop believing the authenticity part altogether."

Lee is apparently set to be released on Monday from the notorious 'Dubai Alcatraz' Al Awir prison, so long as a four-figure fine is paid to secure his freedom.