Kanye West, Travis Scott tour hit by major Italy cancellation shock

Italy has officially shut down two major summer concerts that were set to bring Kanye West (Ye) and Travis Scott to Reggio Emilia in July – citing serious security concerns and growing public tension.

West was scheduled to headline the Hellwat Festival on July 18 at the massive RCF Arena, while Scott was lined up for a July 17 performance at the same venue, which can hold more than 100,00 fans.

But local authorities stepped in before the hype could turn into reality.

Reggio Emilia perfect Salvatore Angieri confirmed on Saturday that both shows had been cancelled, pointing to security risks following widespread backlash from community groups and political organisations earlier in the year over West’s controversial remarks.

In a statement posted by organisers, the festival team said they are still trying to relocate Kanye West’s July 18 performance to a different venue outside Reggio Emilia.

West, who has faced repeated cancellations across Europe in recent years, has sparked controversy for anti-semitic statements, including posts merchandise that triggered global backlash. He later issued a public apology in the Wall Street Journal, linking his behaviour to mental health struggles.

Authorities also flagged the logistics nightmare of hosting two high-profile stadium shows within 24 hours, warning of crowd control issues and potential protests tied to West’s presence.

Scott’s name also added pressure to the situation, given the lingering scrutiny around his 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in 10 deaths during a crowd surge.

Despite the cancellations in Italy, West has already kicked off his summer tour with a massive show in Istanbul, reportedly drawing 118,000 fans – a performance he claimed broke stadium records, Scott joined him on stage during the set.

For now, West’s remaining Europe dates include shows in the Netherlands, Albania, and Prague, though questions around venue stability continue to follow the tour like a shadow.