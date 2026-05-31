Brad Pitt finds joy with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family challenges

The couple were all smiles as they stepped out on Friday night, holding hands while posing for photographs

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon recently enjoyed a stylish date night together.

The Lost City actor, 62, has been in a relationship with the jewellery designer since 2022.

The couple were all smiles as they stepped out on Friday night, holding hands while posing for photographs.

For the glamorous outing, the Babylon actor wore a blue button-down shirt paired with purple slacks, while de Ramon opted for brown pants and a white, low-cut, long-sleeve shirt.

One shot showed the pair holding hands as they walked down the street, while a second image captured Pitt, 62, and de Ramon, 33, enjoying the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Paris.

The outing comes just days after reports emerged that the actor's actor’s son Maddox — whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — filed legal documents to remove his father's surname.

Maddox, 24, has become become the latest of the six children Brad shares with Angelina Jolie to seek the removal of the surname Pitt.

The former couple, often referred to as 'Brangelina' are the biological parents of Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. They also adopted Maddox, 24,Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21.

Shiloh legally dropped her father's last name last year, while Zahara and Vivienne have also informally switched from Jolie-Pitt to merely Jolie.

The Daily Mail confirmed Maddox submitted paperwork Thursday to have Pitt officially taken off his double-barreled surname for 'personal' reasons.