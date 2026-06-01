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Colman Domingo shares key life lesson learned from 'Euphoria'

'Euphoria' is officially over after the conclusion of season 3 on Sunday, May 31
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

Colman Domingo shares key life lesson learned from &apos;Euphoria&apos;
Colman Domingo shares key life lesson learned from 'Euphoria'

Colman Domingo revealed a major life lesson he learned from Euphoria.

After the popular HBO Max series came to an end following season 3, the actor, who plays the role of Ali Mohammad in Euphoria, shared the lasting impact of the show on him.

In a recent conversation with ELLE, the Michael star goes deep on his secret to a long-lasting relationship, what his mother taught him, and what Euphoria taught him.

“Life will always have hard times; it's just how you manage it,” the 56-year-old said, adding, “That's what the show ultimately is about.”

Moreover, in a different interview, his co-star Zendaya also reflected on what her role Rue Bennett added to her personality.

Euphoria cracked my heart open,” she opened up about how much her life changed during the break between seasons.

On the April 6 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she expressed gratitude for the role.

“Rue taught me so much about empathy and about redemption,” she told Barrymore. “I’m very grateful for all of it.”

Will there be a season 4 of Euphoria?

No. Euphoria has officially ended. Show’s creator, writer and director Sam Levinson made the major announcement on Popcast.

He ended the fans’ frenzy regarding the future seasons during his appearance on the New York Times’ music podcast.

HBO also confirmed Levinson’s announcement to Variety.

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