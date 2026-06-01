Katie Price could lose years of work and return to zero followers on Instagram

The development comes after the former model claimed that she had finally spoken to Lee

Katie Price has reportedly lost access to her 2.6million followers after her account was deleted earlier this week.

The former glamour model's Instagram account was taken down amid claims that she violated the platform rules by posting content that exposed her breasts.

Sources have since revealed it should be back up soon after a misunderstanding with Meta following complaints concerning nudity and her 'flashing her breasts', as well as the promotion of CBD gummies.

The mum-of-five, 48, is thought to have been left angry after it's been claimed her old account might not be able to be recovered after the investigations into her page take place.

The source continued to The Sun: 'It feels like small-minded trolls complaining for the sake of it and Katie's efforts to stay connected with all her fans is suffering as a consequence.'

An insider has now claimed: 'Katie is furious. It's absolutely ridiculous that she's had her account deactivated after spending years building it up and gaining over two and a half million followers.

'She was previously told it would be back up and running and now they're saying she might have to start from scratch and have a brand new account with zero followers.'

The development comes after the former model claimed that she had finally spoken to Lee, adding further confusion to the ongoing saga.