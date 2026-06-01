Paul Rudd slams airplane mode rule during podcast appearance

Paul Rudd sparked laughs and debate after sharing candid thoughts about airplane mode

He dismissed airplane mode as “nonsense” during a recent appearance on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss.

The Ant-Man star questioned several airline rules passengers are asked to follow before takeoff including stowing tray tables, returning seats upright, and switching phones to airplane mode.

“I think all of that is nonsense,” Rudd said, doubling down when Shane pressed him specifically about the phone setting, “I know it’s nonsense.”

Shane admitted he uses airplane mode only to save battery, while Rudd suggested the rule likely stems from concerns about radio frequencies interfering with cockpit communications.

As per Page Six, aviation experts, however, maintain the Federal Aviation Administration requires airplane mode to prevent interference with pilots’ headsets and communication systems.

The conversation also touched on another hot button travel habit: standing up as soon as the plane lands.

Shane confessed he’s one of those passengers, and Rudd defended the practice, saying, “I think it’s all right.”

According to the outlet, etiquette experts, though, caution that rushing into the aisle can be inconsiderate.

Paul Rudd-starrer ‘Power Ballad’ premiered in theatres May 29.