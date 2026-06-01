Justin Bieber delights lucky fan during birthday celebration

Justin Bieber made a lucky fan’s birthday extra special with a sweet gesture.

At a restaurant in Los Angeles, California the Baby hitmaker joined a group of fans during the birthday celebrations and made the moment unforgettable with an unexpected and impromptu song.

According to eyewitnesses and video footage circulating over the social media, the spontaneous interaction occurred when the Stay singer walked over to a random bunch of friends eating at the same restaurant as him.

"Is it someone's birthday today?" he asked before treating them to a personal rendition of the birthday song.

The 32-year-old pop star along with other restaurant diners sang Happy Birthday to the lady celebrating her big day.

As friends at the table pointed toward the birthday girl, the singer, dressed in a white shirt, happily sang along with the group.

After the brief yet memorable moment, the Sorry singer returned to his seat while several diners captured the interaction on their phones.

The video melted fans’ hearts as they expressed their adoration and awe on X and Instagram.

One wrote, “So lucky to have such a special moment on your birthday!”

Another added, “He’s so happy and smiley these days! Love that for him.”

A thief gushed, “Very cute” followed by a fourth admirer, “He is so caring!”