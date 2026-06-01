Halle Bailey reflects on motherhood, praises son Halo

Halle Bailey embraced life as a mom, describing her 2-year-old son Halo as her “biggest blessing.”

The Little Mermaid star spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at The Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills on May 31, where she reflected on her journey since welcoming Halo in December 2023 with ex-boyfriend DDG.

“Motherhood is a beautiful thing,” Bailey said. “I guess I’m just trying to raise someone who’s loving, who’s kind, who is aware, who’s intuitive. And he’s all of those things. I’m just hoping I’m doing my best.”

Bailey admitted her favorite moments are the cuddles, describing Halo as a “very clingy, cuddly boy.”

The actress kept her pregnancy private until after Halo’s birth, later explaining she wanted to protect her joy.

“Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that,” she said at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in 2024.

The Color Purple star has also spoken candidly about postpartum depression, likening it to “swimming in this ocean with the biggest waves you’ve ever felt and trying not to drown.”

She revealed she struggled with separation anxiety from Halo, saying she would “freak out” if apart for more than 30 minutes.

Bailey and DDG split in October 2024 after more than two years together.

Their breakup initially appeared amicable but later involved restraining orders and a custody battle.

By October 2025, the pair reached a co-parenting agreement and dropped their legal disputes.