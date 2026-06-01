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Taylor Swift sparks rumours for 'throwback' surprise with streaming giant

Taylor Swift fans speculate grand collaboration with Disney after 'End of an Era'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026


Taylor Swift sparks rumours for &apos;throwback&apos; surprise with streaming giant
Taylor Swift sparks rumours for 'throwback' surprise with streaming giant

Taylor Swift has sparked new rumours about a grand potential collaboration with Disney+ ahead of her speculated Toy Story 5 announcement.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is believed to be working on more than just a song for the PIXAR movie.

Swifties put on their detective hats and pointed out to the streaming giant's Instagram bio which says "in our throwback era" and connected it to the Grammy winner's past tours.

A fan-post on X read, "There's rumors going around that Disney+ is teasing that Taylor Swift could release all of her live tours, from Fearless to Reputation, on the platform for streaming."

Excited Swifties flocked to the comments and wrote, "We want the full city of lover (lover live from Paris) movie on Disney plus again but this time with the footage that originally removed of the old songs )."

Another added, "OMG PLS GIRL I NEED REP TOUR BACK," and "Where’s Red," referring to how the tour's footage was never released. 

While others chimed in to say, "PLEASEEEEEE," and "PLEASE OMGGGGGGG."

The decision to re-release all tour documentaries won't be unlikely for Swift, as she released her Eras Tour documentary through the same platform.

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