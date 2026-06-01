Iconic Disney singer Peabo Bryson in recovery after suffering stroke

The 75-year-old music icon is currently receiving medical treatment

Peabo Bryson, the Grammy-winning singer whose voice helped bring some of Disney’s most beloved love songs to life, has suffered a stroke at age 75.

According to a statement shared by his family on Sunday, May 31, the 75-year-old R&B legend is currently receiving medical treatment.

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated,” the statement read, per Variety.

For many fans, Bryson’s voice is forever tied to Disney classics. His duet of Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion and A Whole New World with Regina Belle for the films' respective soundtracks became defining songs of the 1990s and earned him widespread acclaim.

But his career stretches far beyond animated films.

The South Carolina native first emerged in the 1970s before building a successful solo career filled with R&B hits including Feel the Fire, Reaching for the Sky, I’m So into You, and If Ever You’re in My Arms Again.

His smooth vocals and talent for romantic ballads also made him one of music’s most sought-after duet partners.