Olivia Rodrigo hints at next surprise with cryptic clue ahead of 'OR3'

Olivia Rodrigo caught fans off-guard with a new mysterious post about her next potential step in the album rollout for you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar's label Universal Music Group hinted at a new announcement through their Taiwanese social media page, on Monday, June 1.

The announcement post asked fans to "save the date" for June 3, 12:00.

A fan-made post on X read, "It is speculated that this could be dates for the Asian leg of The Unraveled Tour!" which excited the Asian fans beyond measure.

Excited fans flocked to the comments and gushed, "SHE'S COMING TO ASIA."

Another added, "She’s definitely coming to Taiwan omg."

However, one X user wrote, "As a Taiwanese fan, this announcement is more likely about pre-orders for the Taiwan edition CD version," while others debated whether it could be a pop up event or a release party.

Rodrigo's tour starts starts on September 25 and will go on till May 2, 2027.