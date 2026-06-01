Taylor Swift announces new 'Toy Story' song 'I Knew It, I Knew You'

Taylor Swift announces new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You'

Swifties, this is not a drill. Taylor Swift is releasing an original new song for Toy Story 5 this week!

After weeks of speculation, the pop superstar has finally confirmed that she’s coming out with a new song for the upcoming fifth installment of the beloved animated franchise.

In a social media announcement on Monday, June 1, Swift revealed that the song is titled I Knew It, I Knew You, and it will be released on Friday, June 5.

“It’s a *Toy* Story,” she wrote, referencing her hit song Love Story. “You knew it!” she added, confirming that the fans’ speculation was right all along.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” continued Swift. “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?

The news comes after weeks of speculation, which first sparked after a countdown momentarily appeared on Swift’s website, featuring the iconic Toy Story white clouds in the background. Though the countdown was taken down within 10 minutes, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Last week, billboards began popping up with the letters “TS” written over 13 clouds (Swift’s favourite number). An official countdown officially launched on her website hours before Swift made the official announcement.

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19th.