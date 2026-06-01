Angus Cloud finally makes posthumous appearance in 'Euphoria' finale

'Euphoria' comes to an end after three seasons

The Euphoria Season 3 finale honoured Angus Cloud by bringing attention to the drug crisis and fentanyl epidemic in the U.S. [SPOILER ALERT]

Cloud, who died of an accidental overdose in 2023 at age 25, made his first and only appearance in the emotional series finale on Sunday, May 31.

“Moments like these are rare,” said show creator Sam Levinson on a screening event of the finale, per The Hollywood Reporter. “This season we lost Angus. Many of you loved him the way I did. He deserved more time, a longer, fuller life. But he was taken, like far too many people in this country, by fentanyl.”

Levinson first revealed that Fezco lives on in the Euphoria universe at the season premiere last month. Viewers learned Fez was serving a 30-year prison sentence following the raid on his house in Season 2. Though he never appeared on screen throughout the season, the character remained present through conversations with Rue (Zendaya) and Lexi (Maude Apatow).

The finale finally brought Fez back in a poignant dream sequence. As Rue experienced a fatal overdose from fentanyl-laced Percocet, she envisioned a news report claiming Fez had escaped prison. The sequence ended with previously unseen footage of Fez and Rue standing together in a field, smiling toward the horizon.

Rest in peace, Angus Cloud and Rue.