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A.J Brown trade to Patriots official: What's latest?

Eagles on verge of trading A.J. Brown to Patriots as June 1 deadline passes
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

A.J Brown trade to Patriots official: What&apos;s latest?

The highly-anticipated trade of Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown now appears as soon as June 1 has arrived. 

The Eagles and New England Patriots are anticipated to reconnect on trade discussions on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two sides have not spoken in weeks.

The delay is considered strategic as trading Brown before June 1 would have forced Philadelphia to absorb the entire $43.4 million dead money hit on this year’s salary cap.

As the deadline has now passed, the Eagles can spread that cap charge over two sessions, $16 million in 2026 and $27 million in 2027, while actually saving $7 million in cap space this year.

The 29-year-old has put together four straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards in Philadelphia. Nonetheless, with the Eagles signing two veteran wideouts in Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, trading for Dontayvion Wicks, and drafting Makai Lemon in the first round, his time with Philadelphia may finally be up.

Mike Vrabel is currently coaching the Patriots, who coached Brown during his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans, is currently coaching the Patriots, who are considered the overwhelming favourite to land the three-time Pro Bowler.

The official reports indicate a 2028 first-round pick could be part of the compensation package. 

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