Argentina becomes first of four World Cup teams to arrive in KC—fans greet Messi at riverfront

The Argentina team has landed at the heartland, as Airbus A330 onboard Messi and Co. touched ground at Kansas City metro.

Fans were lined up at Berkley Riverfront to welcome the reigning champions of the World Cup on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The arrival marks Argentina as the first of four teams that have picked Kansas City metro as their home base.

The other three teams include Three Lions, Netherlands and Algeria who arrive at the University of Kansas in nearby Lawrence this week.

Argentina is all set to start practicing at Sporting Kansas City’s Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City from Monday, June 1.

The Argentina team has chosen to stay across the state line at the Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City, Missouri.

On early Sunday morning, the official social media handle for the team Argentina shared a post of team boarding the flight for Kansas City, captioned: “Kansas bound!”

The plane, an Airbus A330 was painted with a custom design to celebrate the Argentine squad.

Lionel Messi was highlighted on the tail amid the national team’s iconic blue and white stripes, three gold stars featuring their three World Cup titles.

The Argentina soccer team will kick off their campaign for the title defense against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium, known as the home of the NFL's Chiefs.