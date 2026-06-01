Kevin Keegan shares treatment update publicly for first time since cancer diagnosis

Former England legend Kevin Keegan has publicly shared his treatment update first time in a live in-person event with sports journalist Pete Graves.

Former Three Lions manager was diagnosed with stage-four cancer after his family revealed he was set to begin treatment in January.

Keegan appeared on Pete Graves’s show An Audience with Kevin Keegan that aired on Sunday, May 31 at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House.

The 74-year-old Keegan was hospitalized with “ongoing abdominal symptoms,” with tests highlighting he had a malignancy.

Speaking at the event, Keegan said, “They said we have a top doctor with this new way of fighting what you have got. Which is stage four cancer.”

“He was a Liverpool supporter so I went to meet him. I knew I wouldn’t be walking alone, if you know what I mean,” he continued.

Keegan is set to return to Newcastle next season, which the Newcastle legend sees as a perfect platform to bid farewell to the club.

“I want to say goodbye. I didn’t get the chance when I left the club last time,” he added.

Besides a buzzing management portfolio that includes England, Fulham and Manchester City, Keegan enjoyed a stunning playing career.

Keegan lifted nine titles in a period of six years with Liverpool, including European Cup and three silverware titles.