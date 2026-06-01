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James Milner: Premier League games record holder makes surprise career move

Milner helped lift the silverware two times with Manchester City and one time with Liverpool
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

James Milner: Premier League games record holder makes surprise career move
James Milner: Premier League games record holder makes surprise career move

James Milner has made a surprising career move after a 24-year career in the English Premier League.

Former Three Lions international Milner has been out of contract after appearing for Brighton in the last three seasons.

The 40-year-old Milner has announced he’ll be hanging up his boots after a 24-year Premier League career.

Milner took to his Instagram handle and announced the decision.

He wrote, “I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country at two European Championships and two World Cups.”

Milner, who played for six teams in England’s top flight and set the record most appearances in the Premier League in February this year.

He kicked off his soccer career with Leeds and helped lift the silverware—two times with Manchester City and one with Liverpool.

Besides, Milner was also instrumental for the Reds winning the Champions League back in 2019.

Milner’s career for the Three Lions began with Aston Villa in 2009 and came to a close after making 61 appearances.

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